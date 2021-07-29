Looking for live video? Scroll down to view live streams when the events begin.

The U.S. women's soccer team faces a must-win quarterfinal matchup early Friday when it takes on a potent Netherlands team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA is still looking for firm footing in Tokyo after a shutout loss, one convincing win and a draw in the group stage..

In other action on Day 7, baseball and track and field events begin, and the U.S. men's volleyball has a matchup against the Rio Olympics gold medalists.

The U.S. women’s soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals after tying with Australia 0-0. The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin July 30.

Team USA Faces Netherlands in Women's Soccer Quarterfinals

The U.S. women's national team sneaked into the soccer quarterfinals thanks to a draw against Australia on Tuesday after a worrying loss to Sweden to open the group stage.

The USWNT, which placed second in Group G, knows how dangerous the quarterfinal round can be. The team fell to Sweden in the round of eight at the 2016 Rio Olympics, failing to medal for the first time in Olympic history. The Americans had brought home gold in all four prior Olympics.

The team has already overcome adversity in Tokyo, though. The U.S. followed up a stunning 3-0 opening defeat to Sweden with a comfortable 6-1 win over New Zealand before drawing Australia to secure a quarterfinals berth. Now, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Diamond Bar's Alex Morgan and Co. turn their attention to fending elimination and winning the U.S. another gold.

The Netherlands has been an offensive force in Tokyo. The Dutch women topped Group F with seven points and scored 21 goals in three games. The quarterfinal tilt kicks off at 4 a.m. PT on Friday.

Watch the game on NBCSN or Telemundo. Stream live here.

Track and Field Competition Off and Running

The track and field competition in Tokyo begins with a full day of action.

The first session begins at 5 p.m. PT with heats in six events: men’s high jump, men’s steeplechase, men’s discus, women’s 800m, men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 100m. JuVaughn Harrison (men’s high jump), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and USC's Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles) are among the U.S. medal contenders who will begin their events.

The second session begins at 3 a.m. PT and will see the first track and field medals of the 2020 Olympics awarded. The session features women’s 5000m heats, women’s triple jump qualification, women’s shot put qualification and 4x400m mixed relay heats. Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump), Jessica Ramsey (women’s shot put), Raven Saunders (women’s shot put) and a star-studded women’s 4x400m relay team that has won six straight Olympic titles headline the Team USA participants.

The night concludes with the men’s 10,000m final. Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid and Joe Klecker will be competing for the U.S.

Watch the first session in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live,

Watch the second session on NBCSN, or stream live.

US Opens the Olympics Baseball Tournament Against Israel

Japan started off the Olympic baseball tournament with a bang on Wednesday, beating the Dominican Republic on a walk-off single. On Friday, the U.S. makes its return to the Olympic diamond for the first time since 2008, when it won the bronze medal.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

Israel's roster features some notable ex-big leaguers in Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia and Ty Kelly. The team is ranked No. 24 in the World Baseball Softball Confederation rankings, while the U.S. comes in at No. 4. First pitch between the two sides is at 3 a.m. PT on Friday.

Baseball was a demonstration sport in six Olympics before gaining full-time status in 1992. The sport was then voted off the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016 before being brought back for the 2020 Games. It will be removed from the 2024 slate in Paris, but it could return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Click here to stream live.

Team USA Clashes With Brazil in Men's Volleyball

Powerhouse Brazil awaits the U.S. men's volleyball team in a Pool B matchup.

Both teams are 2-1 entering the contest, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT Thursday. The two teams last met in May, when Brazil -- the Rio gold medalists -- scored a hard-fought win.

The United States is coming off a 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 win over winless Tunisia.

Players on the U.S. team with Southern Californians ties include Taylor Sander, (Hungtington Beach), Micah Christenson (USC), Garret Muagututia (UCLA), David Smith (Saugus), Mitch Stahl (UCLA), TJ DeFalco (Huntington Beach) and Kyle Ensin (Valencia).

Click here to watch the live stream at 7:05 p.m. PT.