The Match

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Beat Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in The Match

Rodgers' putt on the final hole clinched a victory

By Max Molski

Brady, Rodgers beat Mahomes, Allen in The Match originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers had to show Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen how it’s done on the golf course.

The two legendary quarterbacks beat the two younger stars in the sixth edition of The Match on Wednesday at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nev. It marks Rodgers’ second win at the charity event, while Brady gets his first victory to go along with his seven Super Bowl rings.

The Brady-Rodgers duo took the first two holes in the match play competition. Mahomes and Allen crept back into the lead after the Kansas City Chiefs signal caller hit a birdie putt on the eighth hole. Brady drew the score even with a putt on the 10th hole and the two sides split the 11th.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It came down to the last hole. Rodgers and Mahomes both got their tee shots onto the green on the 12th hole, but Rodgers’ was significantly closer to the pin. Still, Allen nearly sank the putt from Mahomes’ spot.

Brady nearly clinched the win with his next putt. After Brady missed slightly right, Rodgers came through and closed out the victory for the tandem:

Along with the golf, there were plenty of shenanigans between the four quarterbacks.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA playoffs Apr 11

NBA Finals Injury Tracker: Which Players Are Out?

Los Angeles Dodgers 14 mins ago

Pirates Beat Dodgers 8-4 For First Sweep of LA Since in 22 Years

Mahomes and Allen have shown their greatness in the NFL, but The Match was a reminder that Brady and Rodgers aren’t going anywhere just yet.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

The MatchNFLgolfTom BradyAaron Rodgers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us