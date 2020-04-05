Los Angeles Rams

Tom Dempsey, Ex-Ram and NFL Record-Holder For Longest FG, Dies From COVID-19

File Image: Placekicker Tom Dempsey #10 of the Los Angeles Rams follows through on a kick during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on December 27, 1975 against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The holder is quarterback Ron Jaworski #16.

Tom Dempsey, the NFL's longtime record holder for longest field goal and a onetime member of the Los Angeles Rams, has died of complications from the coronavirus at the age of 73.

Dempsey -- who attended San Dieguito high school in Encinitas and Palomar College in San Diego County -- died Saturday night at Lambeth House Retirement Community in New Orleans, his family told The Times-Picayune.

He contracted the virus in March during an outbreak at the retirement home, where at least 15 residents have died after being stricken with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Dempsey was born without fingers on his right hand or toes on his right foot, his kicking foot. He wore a specialized flat shoe during games.

On Nov. 8, 1970, Dempsey kicked a record 63-yard field goal as time expired to give the New Orleans Saints a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. It broke the existing NFL record by seven yards.

His record stood until 2013, when Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos kicked a 64-yarder aided by the high altitude in Denver.

Dempsey kicked for the Los Angeles Rams in 1975 and 1976.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson said, "Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations."

