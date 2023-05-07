UFC Fighter Tony Ferguson Arrested in Hollywood for Alleged DUI After Crash

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after his pickup truck crashed into some parked vehicles in Hollywood Sunday morning and overturned, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics were able to extricate Ferguson and a front seat passenger from the overturned Chevrolet Silverado. The pair escaped with minor injuries and were not taken to a hospital.

Ferguson initially refused to take a breath analyzer test, police said. He was booked on suspicion of DUI at the LAPD's Hollywood station, with bail set at $30,000, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the LAPD's Media Relations Division.

Ferguson was released at 12:12 p.m. on his own recognizance, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Information Center. He has a June 1 court date in Los Angeles Municipal Court.

Ferguson, 39, was born in Oxnard, and has a lifetime record of 26-8, although he's lost his last five fights. He was the UFC's interim lightweight champion from Oct. 7, 2017 to April 7, 2018.