102-year-old swimmer among competitors at US Masters Swimming championship in Mission Viejo

Mission Viejo took center stage in the aquatics world this week as the 2024 US Masters Swimming Summer National Championship brought nearly 1,300 swimmers into town.

The competition at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex through Sunday will host swimmers from eight countries, including the U.S. They include all different levels of ability and age, including dozens of swimmers who are 80 years old and older.

Several Olympians are also competing. Some swimmers are fairly new to the annual competition, while others are a little more experienced.

"I have no idea," said Maurine Kornfeld when asked how times she’s competed.

This year is Kornfeld’s 13th Masters. But that’s not the most impressive part.

"I’m counting toes and fingers," said Kornfeld. "I think it’s 102?"

Kornfeld is 102 years old.

“It’s just fun. My philosophy is, if it ain’t fun, why bother?” the centenarian explained.

Her wisdom only matched by her wit.

“I tell her to do one thing and she does the other, which is perfect,” laughed her coach Chad Durieux.

Jeff Farrell competes in the 50m backstroke in the 85-89 age group.

“I swim four or five times a week,” said Farrell, 87, who is a two-time Olympics gold medalist. “I was in the 1960 Olympics that were in Rome.”

He hasn’t lost his competitive edge.

“I didn’t like getting second in the 50 backstroke,” he laughed. “I’ll get him in the freestyle."

Dawson Hughes is the CEO of the US Masters Swimming.

“The stories of some of the older swimmers are great,” he said. “Having people setting world records and national record is great promotion for the sport and the fitness in general.”

The longtime swimmers are fan favorites around here. People call Kornfeld “Mighty Mo.”

We asked Kornfeld how she felt after the 50m backstroke.

“Wet!” she replied with a laugh.

Her sense of humor and love of the water are not slowing down any time soon.

“I love it,” she said. “Why do it otherwise?”