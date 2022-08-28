USA Eliminated From 2022 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens After 28-12 Loss to Fiji

There will be no rugby homecoming for Team USA this year.

USA lost to Fiji 28-12 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens, putting an end to its solid run after Saturday’s pool-stage results.

Fiji jumped to an early 21-0 lead in the first half with tries from Kaminieli Rasaku in the opening minute followed by Joseva Talacolo’s two scores. USA got on the board right at the end of the half thanks to Steve Tomasin.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

USA’s Maka Unufe opened the second seven minutes of play with a try from the right flank, and the Eagles dominated possession afterwards. However, they couldn’t optimize having the ball and Fiji’s Viwa Naduvalo put the final stamp on the match once the Flying Fijians got another crack at scoring.

The Eagles qualified for the quarterfinals in style after beating South Africa and Canada in the Pool B games, but they were handed a tough knockout-game draw with Fiji, who finished first in Pool C.

Fiji will now play Australia in the cup semifinals at 2:09 p.m. PT, while the U.S. will play Kenya in the fifth-place semifinals a little before that at 1:25 p.m. PT. It will be the Eagles’ last game of the tournament.