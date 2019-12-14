USC

USC Receives Notice From NCAA in College Corruption Case

The notice had been expected, but the NCAA’s timeline for ruling on USC’s case is uncertain.

By Associated Press

Southern California's basketball program has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA following a federal investigation into corruption and bribery in the sport.

The school said in a statement Friday night it has “cooperated with the NCAA since it first became aware of the issues" raised in the notice, and it “looks forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter.”

The notice had been expected, but the NCAA’s timeline for ruling on USC’s case is uncertain. The NCAA opened similar cases against North Carolina State, Kansas, and Oklahoma State this year.

The university statement referred to a “former coach in the men's basketball program," which presumably is former assistant Tony Bland. He was fired by USC in January 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery last January. As part of his plea, Bland acknowledged accepting a $4,100 bribe and received two years' probation.

Bland said in court he received payments for directing USC players to retain the services of certain financial advisers and business managers.

Bland and nine others were arrested and faced charges of fraud and bribery following the FBI's investigation into college basketball. USC and several other schools were caught up in the inquiry.

This article tagged under:

USCUSC Basketball
