USMNT

USMNT Striker Matthew Hoppe Joins English Championship's Middlesbrough

He's the second USMNT player to join the English club this summer

By Sanjesh Singh

Matthew Hoppe
Getty

Another USMNT player is headed to Middlesbrough.

After goalkeeper Zack Steffen went to the club on loan from Manchester City earlier in the transfer window, striker Matthew Hoppe is also joining, the team announced on Wednesday:

The deal is for four years and the transfer fee was $3.3 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 21-year-old forward came up through the LA Galaxy youth academy before making his senior debut with Bundesliga club Schalke 04 in 2019-20. He scored six goals in 23 appearances, with one being a hat-trick, making him the first USMNT player to do so in Germany’s top flight. 

Just a year into his stint with Schalke, however, Hoppe moved to La Liga’s RCD Mallorca, but his fortunes didn’t blossom there. He made just five league appearances without finding the back of the net.

On the international front, Hoppe has six caps with the USMNT senior team, all coming in 2021 and beyond. He made five appearances in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament that the U.S. won, logging one goal and one assist. His other cap came in a World Cup qualifying match as a substitute against Costa Rica. 

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Nick Kyrgios 22 mins ago

Nick Kyrgios Beats Top-Ranked Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev in Montreal

Major League Soccer 35 mins ago

Best Performers From the 2022 MLS All-Star Game

The 6-foot-3 striker hopes to be in fine form as the USMNT still doesn’t have a clear-cut option at the No. 9 position with Qatar just a few months away.

This article tagged under:

USMNTsoccer
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us