Watch: Devin Booker complains about Raptors mascot's antics in fan-less arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The end of Tuesday night's Suns-Raptors game in Toronto featured a hilariously odd moment involving a star player and a mascot.

After making the first of two free throws to give Phoenix a 94-92 lead in the final seconds of regulation, All-Star guard Devin Booker started complaining to the referees about something going on behind the basket. That initially seemed a bit strange, as the Raptors have been playing home games at Scotiabank Arena without any fans in attendance due to capacity limits set by the Ontario government.

But there turned out to be one observer behind the hoop who Booker took umbrage with: the Raptor, Toronto's mascot.

devin booker got the raptor removed from behind the basket pic.twitter.com/H7FFTy0bOP — Dan Favale (@danfavale) January 12, 2022

D Book couldn't help but notice the Raptors mascot on this free throw 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJrHUvzVpZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2022

Despite just making a harmless attempt at trying to throw Booker off at the line, the Raptor appeared to be told to move for the second free throw attempt.

Booker really got the Raptors mascot sent away because it was distracting him during free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/O4ypoxZKCB — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 12, 2022

Booker has to deal with thousands of fans behind the basket trying to distract him during all other road games, so it's curious why he had an issue with the Raptor's antics. Why can't the Raptors, who are the NBA's only team playing home games behind closed doors, even have their mascot act like a fan?

Booker knocked down the second free throw and the Suns went on to win 99-95. But would he still have made the shot with one person jumping up and down in the background though?