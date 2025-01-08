Los Angeles Lakers

Watch: LeBron James turns back the clock with jaw-dropping left-handed windmill slam dunk in Lakers 118-97 loss to Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James defied Father Time with a dunk of the year candidate in his team's 118-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

By Michael Duarte

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

In a season that has seen its share of highs and lows for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James delivered a moment on Tuesday night that left fans and players alike questioning if Father Time might have taken a raincheck. 

Even at 40 years old and in his 22nd NBA season, James continues to defy logic and physics, producing yet another play for the highlight reels during the Lakers’ 118-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. 

With just over eight minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Mavericks held a slim lead, and the Lakers were looking for a spark. Rui Hachimura’s corner three clanged off the rim, but young guard Max Christie hustled for the offensive rebound near the baseline. Eyes up, Christie spotted James streaking toward the top of the key. With a perfect pass, he set the stage for one of the most electrifying dunks of James' storied career.

LeBron caught the ball in stride, took a single dribble at the foul line, and charged the lane. Standing in his way? Dallas’ 7-foot-1 rookie Dereck Lively, an imposing presence who has quickly earned a reputation as a rim protector. But James, showing the kind of court vision and adaptability that has defined his career, made a split-second decision. Switching the ball from his right hand to his left hand mid-flight, he unleashed a thunderous windmill dunk that left Lively frozen in midair. The rim rattled, the crowd gasped, and the Lakers bench erupted in disbelief.

As if the dunk weren’t enough, James immediately sprinted back on defense, intercepting the Mavericks’ downcourt inbounds pass like a defensive back reading a quarterback’s eyes. It was a sequence that showcased why James remains one of the most dynamic players in the league, even if the miles on his legs have added up.

ESPN's SportsCenter social media account immediately tweeted that LeBron's slam was a dunk of the year candidate.

Even as James dazzled, the night ultimately belonged to the Mavericks. Quentin Grimes torched the Lakers for 26 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, tying his career-high with six three-pointers. P.J. Washington added 22 points and eight rebounds, helping Dallas snap a five-game skid despite missing Luka Dončić (calf strain) and Kyrie Irving (back issue). The Mavericks shot an impressive 52% from deep, exploiting defensive lapses by the Lakers to cruise to a comfortable win.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while James contributed a near triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. However, their efforts weren’t enough to overcome Dallas’ balanced attack.

The loss marked the Lakers’ third in their last five games, dropping them further in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race. While James’ left-handed windmill will be replayed endlessly on highlight shows, the Lakers know they need more consistency on both ends of the floor if they hope to make a deep postseason run.

