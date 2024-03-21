Watch the NBCLA and Telemundo 52 Dodgers 2024 Season Preview

Two down, 160 to go.

The star-powered Los Angeles Dodgers split two games this week against the San Diego Padres in South Korea, marking the start of a highly anticipated season and the debut of the team's splashy off-season signings.

8 p.m., Thursday: Watch the Dodgers Season Preview

Two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez joined a team that went 100-62 last season, the fourth consecutive season with 100 wins or more. That regular season glow quickly dimmed with a disappointing National League Division Series drubbing at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But that's all in the past.

With the home-opener coming up March 28, Dodgers fans are looking toward a brighter future and the Dodger Stadium debuts of the team's promising new roster. The Dodgers play three exhibition games against the Angels before the home-opener at 1:10 p.m. Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Join NBCLA and Telemundo 52 at 8 p.m. Thursday for a preview of the 2024 season. The show will stream live on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, Xumo, Fire TV and on NBCLA.com and Telemundo52.com.