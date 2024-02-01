Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Lakers stun Celtics 114-105 in Boston

If you looked at the starting lineup ahead of Thursday night's showdown between the longtime rivals Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, you would have guaranteed a blowout.

The Lakers were without All-Stars LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles, left hip), and starter Cam Reddish (right ankle) for their highly-anticipated matchup with the Celtics.

Boston's starting lineup featured All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as former All-Stars in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Additionally, the Celtics had only lost two total games on their home court all season.

On paper, the game should be a Boston blowout right?

Wrong!

Led by Austin Reaves season-high 32 points, the Lakers stunned the Celtics 114-105 to pull off their biggest upset over the season.

"Any time you don't have those two players it has to be a team effort," said Reaves of their upset over the Celtics without James and Davis. "You're going to have to come together collectively and just grind…this was an opportunity to show the world what you can do."

The Lakers took their first lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back. They extended the lead to a game-high 16 points in the third quarter and held on to the victory thanks to a scorching 53 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The loss was just the third of the season for the Celtics at TD Garden, and the third loss total in their last 11 games.

The Lakers have struggled with inconsistency all season, but after back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, they desperately needed a victory to stop the losing from snow-balling.

“We could on any given night beat any team in the NBA," said James about the Lakers after their loss to the Hawks. "And on any given night we could get our a%$ kicked by any team in the NBA. That's just how it is. What's our record? That's where we are."

Reaves hit a career-high seven three-pointers in the win, and point guard D'Angelo Russell dished out a season-high 14 assists.

Austin Reaves hoists from DEEP 😲



28 PTS

7 3PM (career high)



Lakers-Celtics on TNT pic.twitter.com/PFuBVe2AEJ — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

"I wasn't making shots, so I was just trying to get guys the ball," said Russell of his passing against the Celtics. "AR [Austin Reaves] had it going so I just tried to continue to utilize that. I thought everybody was dangerous tonight."

Jaxon Hayes had his best game of the season for the purple gold, contributing 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rui Hachimura finished with 15.

DLo goes no-look on the lob Jaxson Hayes 🫣



Lakers-Celtics on TNT pic.twitter.com/i0oep7e6kh — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

"Two games ago this guy was getting DNP's (Did Not Participate)," Reaves said of Hayes. "Tonight he was one of the best players on the floor. Before the game we came together and said 'look, the least we can do is play as hard as we can and live with the results,' and that's what we did."

Boston has the best record in the NBA, and the Lakers are struggling to keep their head above water after winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament back in December. The victory brought the Lakers back to .500 at 25-25.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points in the loss, and the Celtics committed an abnormal 15 turnovers.

The Lakers annual Grammy road trip has two more games remaining; Saturday night at Madison Square Garden against the red-hot New York Knicks, and ends in Charlotte on Monday in a matchup with LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

That will be the team's last game before the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8th. They will then begin a four-game homestand before the NBA All-Star break.