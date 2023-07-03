These are the youngest players in the 2023 Women's World Cup

If you've ever needed more indication that women's football is growing across the globe, look no further than the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The expanded quadrennial tournament includes 32 teams for the first time, spread out over eight groups.

More teams competing means smaller nations that once had little hope of qualifying for the prestigious competition can now go all out to do so.

And with that comes more chances for players to break through with their national teams, specifically younger athletes.

The 2023 World Cup will showcase younger talent across the 32-team field, with teenagers hoping to see the pitch at impressively young ages.

Here's which players you should look out for when the competition commences in New Zealand and Australia:

Who is the youngest player at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

The youngest player at the 2023 Women's World Cup reigns from South Korea: Casey Phair. Born on June 29, 2007, Phair, an American-born South Korean, is the only player born in 2007 currently going to the World Cup. Phair will hope to earn her first cap this summer.

Three other players in the tournament are also 16, but were born in 2006. The Philippines have Isabella Pasion on its preliminary roster. Pasion is 16 years old and was born on Nov. 28, 2006. She has five caps with the senior national team.

Giulia Dragoni, a midfielder for Italy, was born on Nov. 7, 2006. Dragoni made the final 23-player squad chosen by manager Milena Bertolini.

Then there is Sheika Scott, a midfielder for Costa Rica, who was born on Oct. 22, 2006. Scott was also only named to a 30-player preliminary squad.

Who is the youngest USWNT player at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

The youngest U.S. women's national team player at the 2023 World Cup is Alyssa Thompson. The 18-year-old forward was born on Nov. 7, 2004 and has three caps with the senior team. She currently plays for the NWSL's Angel City FC at the club level.

Who are the youngest players at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Along with Pasion, Dragoni and Scott, there are other young athletes hoping to break out in Oceania. Here is a list of every player aged 18 or younger named to a squad in the 2023 World Cup:

Aged 16:

MID Isabella Pasion, Phillippines

MID Casey Phair, South Korea

MID Sheika Scott, Costa Rica

MID Giulia Dragoni, Italy

Aged 17:

MID Wieke Kaptein, Netherlands

GK Kaiya Jota, Philippines

FW Milly Klegg, New Zealand

Aged 18: