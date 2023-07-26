USWNT's Lindsey Horan heads home game-tying goal vs. Netherlands

The U.S. women's national is back level with the Netherlands.

After trailing in a World Cup match for the first time in more than a decade, the USWNT found an equalizer in the 62nd minute at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on Wednesday.

On the Americans' seventh corner kick of the game, Rose Lavelle's cross into the box found captain Lindsey Horan, who headed it home for a game-tying score.

The set-piece equalizer came after the USWNT faced its first World Cup deficit since 2011. The Netherlands' Jill Roord opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a clinical finish from just inside the box.