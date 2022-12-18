Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final

What a team goal Argentina just displayed.

Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday.

It marked Di Maria's first goal of the tournament to go with one assist. He had only played eight minutes in the knockout round prior to the final due to an injury knock, but he re-entered Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup and made a world of difference down the left-hand flank.

Mac Allister logged his first assist of the tournament to go with one goal scored.

Lionel Messi had started the scoring in the 23rd minute when he converted a penalty for his sixth goal of the tournament, the fourth via spot kick.