Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea

Brazil manager Tite joined in on the fun after Brazil took a 3-0 lead over South Korea

By Sanjesh Singh

Brazil are raining goals against South Korea.

In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just 28 minutes.

Vinicius Jr. and Neymar got the first two goals within the first 12 minutes, and Richarlison added his name to the score sheet about 15 minutes later. The celebrations among the players were already in full effect, but it went up another level when the striker went to the touchline and started his pigeon dance with manager Tite.

About seven minutes later, Lucas Paqueta continued the scoring to make it 4-0.

If the result holds, Brazil will face Croatia in the quarterfinal on Friday, Dec. 9.

