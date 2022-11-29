Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make

Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn.

Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money.

Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in 2014.

So how much money awaits this year’s winner? Here’s a breakdown of the 2022 World Cup payouts.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

What is the 2022 FIFA World Cup purse?

The 2022 World Cup will award a whopping $440 million in prize money, according to FIFA. That’s up $40 million from the $400 million purse at the 2018 tournament.

Do all teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup make money?

Yes, simply competing in the World Cup comes with a guarantee of at least $9 million in prize money. That’s on top of the $1.5 million each team received ahead of the tournament to cover preparation costs.

Teams that don’t advance beyond the group stage will receive $9 million each in prize money, with the payouts increasing for teams eliminated in each subsequent knockout round.

Here’s a full breakdown of payouts leading up to the final:

Group stage: $9 million per team

Round of 16: $13 million per team

Quarterfinals: $17 million per team

Fourth place: $25 million

Third place: $27 million

How much money will the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, runner-up make?

The 2022 World Cup Final makes up $72 million of the $440 million purse. The champion of the tournament will bank $42 million in winnings.

There’s a $12 million difference between first and second place in this year’s World Cup, with the runner-up making $30 million.

How much money will players make in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

So how much of that $440 million will end up in the players’ pockets? Well, it’s hard to say exactly.

That’s because each respective team decides what percentage of the winnings goes to the players. For example, Germany said it would award around $400,000 to each player if the nation won the 2018 World Cup, with smaller bonuses for just making the semifinals or quarterfinals. Spain, meanwhile, promised a payday of around $930,000 to its players if it won the 2018 tournament.

The prize money is on top of the salaries players receive from their national team. France star Kylian Mbappé reportedly earned around $22,300 per match in the 2018 World Cup. That was in addition to the roughly $350,000 bonus he got for winning the tournament. Mbappé then donated all of his World Cup winnings to the charity Premiers de Cordée, which offers free sports activities to disabled and hospitalized children in France.