How to Watch Ecuador Vs. Senegal in Group A World Cup Match

Ecuador and Senegal are knocking at the door of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, but which one will go through?

Enner Valencia has Ecuador on the verge of the knockout stage. The 33-year-old striker is tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé with a tournament-leading three goals so far and has provided all of Ecuador’s scoring through two matches. He exited Friday’s match against the Netherlands on a stretcher, but manager Gustavo Alfaro is confident the Valencia will be able to suit up in the team’s Group A finale.

Senegal bounced back from an opening loss to the Netherlands with a 3-1 win over Qatar to keep its World Cup hopes alive. It will need to keep that momentum going if it wants to become the first African squad to advance in Qatar.

Here is everything to know about the critical Group A match.

When is Ecuador vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Ecuador and Senegal will play one another on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

What time is Ecuador vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Ecuador vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

World Cup Group A table

Here is a glance at Group A through two matches for each team:

Netherlands: 4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential

4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential Ecuador: 4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential

4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential Senegal: 3 points (1-0-1), 0 goal differential

3 points (1-0-1), 0 goal differential Qatar: 0 points (0-0-2), -4 goal differential

How can Ecuador advance to the knockout stage?

Ecuador can earn a spot in the round of 16 with a win or tie against Senegal.

The team can also advance even with a loss to Senegal if the Netherlands also loses to Qatar. If Ecuador and the Netherlands both lose on Tuesday, FIFA’s tiebreaker process will determine which team moves on and which one is eliminated.

How can Senegal advance to the knockout stage?

Senegal can also move on with a win, but it doesn’t have as much leeway as Ecuador beyond that. If Senegal picks up a draw on Tuesday, it would also need the Netherlands to lose to Qatar by two goals or more to have any shot at moving on.

A loss to Ecuador would put an end to Senegal’s World Cup run.