Leandro Paredes Kick Brings Dutch Players Off the Bench

Leandro Paredes meet Virgil van Dijk.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands got trippy when the Argentinan midfielder tripped Dutch defender Nathan Aké sprinting down the sideline in the closing seconds before stoppage time.

The already chippy quarterfinal match reached a flashpoint when Paredes doubled down and sent the ball flying into the the Netherlands' bench.

Players were off their seats and onto the pitch within seconds. Most members of the Netherlands bench went toward the nearby Enzo Fernández but van Dijk -- the 6-foot-5 Dutch captain -- didn't waste time marching toward the 5-foot-11 Paredes and sending him to the grass with a body check.

Virgil van Dijk has no chill 😳 pic.twitter.com/c4hgtIQBB6 — GOAL (@goal) December 9, 2022

Paredes was handed a yellow card for the foul but controversially not punished for the kick and ensuing chaos.

The tension continued with players continuing to engage with one another through regular time. Heading into overtime, the game included ten yellow cards and 34 total fouls.