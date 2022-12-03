Memphis Depay Opens Scoring for Netherlands vs. USMNT

One shot, one goal.

The Netherlands are on the board first against the United States in the first round of 16 matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

In the 10th minute, the Dutch's build-up play from their own defensive third saw them move the ball in rapid fashion all the way to their attacking third, where Memphis Depay slotted the shot home to start the scoring.

Denzel Dumfries, the Netherlands' right wing back, supplied the cut-back low cross that found Depay for the first-time shot. It was the Dutch's first shot of the game.

The goal marks Depay's first of the 2022 World Cup after injuries prevented him from playing heavy minutes in the opening group stage games.

Why does Memphis Depay use his first name on his jersey?

After transferring to Manchester United in 2014, the then-21-year-old revealed that his father leaving him when he was just four played a key part in not wanting to be associated with his Depay surname, instead opting for Memphis to be the name displayed on the back of his jersey. Typically, players use their respective last names.