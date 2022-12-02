Portugal

Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea

It took Portugal just a few minutes to jump out to a 1-0 lead

By Logan Reardon

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Portugal is ready to move on.

Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea.

Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The Portuguese just need a draw to clinch the top spot in the group.

Ricardo Horta scored for Portugal, converting a right-footed shot from the center of the box off a pass from Diogo Dalot. It was the 28-year-old Horta's second career goal for the national team.

Already down by a goal in the opening minutes, South Korea now faces an uphill climb to advance out of Group H. They'll need a win plus a Ghana loss or draw just for tiebreakers to come into play.

