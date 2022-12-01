Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan

Now that's sharing the ball!

Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes.

One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup between two Group E teams looking to secure a spot in the round of 16.

César Azpilicueta played a ball from just outside the box over the top to Álvaro Morata, whose header bounced past Japan's keeper Shuichi Gonda to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute. Morata became the second player of the tournament to score in all three of his team's group stage games, joining Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Japan then struck early in the second half as Ritsu Doan scored the equalizer on a left-footed shot.

The winner of the Group E matchup will secure a spot in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both teams could also advance with a draw and a Germany win over Costa Rica, provided they have the advantage in the goal differential tiebreaker.