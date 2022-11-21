England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup.

In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2 win that at one point was a comfortable 4-0 lead. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) found the back of the net twice en route to taking home the game’s Man of the Match Award.

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Jack Grealish (Manchester City) also put themselves on the score sheet for England.

So, what are the biggest blowouts in World Cup history? Let’s take a look as the action continues in Qatar:

What is the biggest defeat in World Cup history?

Two nations are on the right side of history having won games by a goal differential of plus-nine, with one country achieving the feat twice.

Here’s a look at those scorelines in order by the year it happened:

Hungary 9, South Korea 0: 1954

Yugoslavia 9, Zaire 0: 1974

Hungary 10, El Salvador 1: 1982

What's the most goals scored in a World Cup game?

The most goals scored in a World Cup game by one team is Hungary’s 10 against El Salvador in 1982, as aforementioned.

When combining two teams, Austria and Switzerland scored 12 in a 1954 fixture with the former winning 7-5.

What’s the most goals scored in a World Cup Final?

Brazil holds the record for most goals scored in a World Cup Final with five, when it beat Sweden 5-2 to hoist the title in 1958.

What’s the most goals scored by a team in one World Cup?

Hungary has scored the most goals by a nation in one World Cup after netting 27 times in 1954. Here’s a game-by-game look at Hungary’s ridiculous scorelines, though the incredible run ended in heartbreak:

Group Stage Game 1: Hungary 9, South Korea 0

Group Stage Game 2: Hungary 8, West Germany 3

Quarterfinals: Hungary 4, Brazil 2

Semifinals: Hungary 4, Uruguay 2

Final: West Germany 3, Hungary 2

Which player has scored the most goals in a World Cup game?

Forward Oleg Salenko scored five goals in Russia’s 6-1 win over Cameroon in its final group stage contest of the 1994 World Cup.