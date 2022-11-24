What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 25

We are almost a week into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the trek has been exhilaratin,g to say the least. The first few days of the quadrennial tournament saw some big upsets, including Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina, as well as eight scoreless first halves, with four of those matches taking place on Thanksgiving Day.

The ball is rolling and now it’s time to break out those Thanksgiving leftovers to watch the next phase of the Group Stage, where all nations face their second group opponent.

Sit back, relax and enjoy some pumpkin pie. Here is everything happening today, Friday, Nov. 25, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Wales-Iran (Group B)

The first game of the day will feature Wales and Iran for their second Group B appearance. The two nations will face off at 5 a.m. ET. After a 1-1 draw against the United States, Wales seeks to take another step toward securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Qatar-Senegal (Group A)

The second game of the day will showcase Qatar and Senegal for an 8 a.m. ET Group A matchup. The host nation is looking for redemption after its loss to Ecuador.

Netherlands-Ecuador (Group A)

The third game will feature the Netherlands and Ecuador for a Group A faceoff at 11 a.m. ET. Both teams will be looking for their second win of the tournament, following the Netherlands' 2-0 victory over Senegal and Ecuador's win over Qatar.

United States-England (Group B)

The fourth and final game of the day will feature the United States and England – the USMNT’s most challenging matchup of the Group Stage. The United States is coming off a 1-1 draw with Wales, while England is coming off a 6-2 victory over Iran.

You can watch all of these games in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo.

The matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.