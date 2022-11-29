What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium

After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final.

On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the final stage? Can Brazil overcome the early-tournament injury to Neymar and fulfill its destiny as wire-to-wire World Cup favorites? Perhaps a dark horse will emerge from the field.

Here’s everything to know about when the 2022 World Cup Final is:

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is on Sunday, Dec. 18.

What time is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final?

Kick-off time is slated for at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. ET, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

What time is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can tune in at 3 p.m. locally.

Where is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final?

Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar is the host venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. It has a capacity of 80,000.

Why is the World Cup in November?

Due to the extreme heat Qatar faces in the summer, which is when the World Cup is usually held, FIFA pushed back the start time to November, when the weather isn’t as hot.

Who won the 2018 World Cup Final?

France won the 2018 World Cup Final. Les Bleus topped Croatia 4-2 thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappé and an own goal.

Which country has won the most World Cups in history?

Brazil is the nation with the most World Cup wins since the tournament started in 1930 with five. Brazil took home the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Who is favored to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final?

Brazil remains in the driver's seat, according to the oddsmakers at PointsBet. France’s odds to repeat as champions have been boosted by two stellar performances in Qatar. Trailing those two teams are Spain, Argentina, and England.



Here’s a look at the complete odds to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup as of Tuesday, Nov. 29: