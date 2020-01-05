XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats Open Training Camp

The Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL opened training camp in Houston Sunday, with all 63 of their players practicing for two hours at the Alexander Durley Sports Complex at Texas Southern University.

All eight XFL teams are conducting training camp in Houston to allow for scrimmages and enable the league's broadcasters to test broadcast elements during the scrimmages and conduct interviews, make videos and take photographs for use on their broadcasts, Wildcats director of public relations Lisa Milner Goldberg told City News Service.

The training camp will conclude Jan. 22. The Wildcats will then practice at Long Beach City College in preparation for their Feb. 8 opener at Houston. They will play their home opener Feb. 16 against the Dallas Renegades at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Wildcats roster includes quarterback Josh Johnson, who started eight NFL games, Nick Novak, who kicked for five NFL teams, including the Chargers, over 10 seasons, defensive end Anthony Johnson, who played 22 games for four NFL teams over three seasons, and three former USC players -- receiver DeQuan Hampton and guards Toa Lobendahn and Damien Mama.

The Wildcats will hold a ``Block Party'' from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at Dignity Health Sports Park, enabling fans to meet the team's players and coaching staff.