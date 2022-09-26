Yankees Star Judge Needs 1 Homer to Tie Maris' AL Mark of 61

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 60

Sunday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 in a 2-0 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. The game was called after six innings because of rain; Judge was on deck to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Judge has gone five games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961.

Monday’s Matchup: The Yankees begin a three-game series at Toronto. New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.9 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have 10 games remaining the regular season.