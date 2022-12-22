NFL

YouTube TV Lands Sunday Ticket With Deal Between Google, NFL

CNBC reports the deal is worth $2 billion annually

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

YouTube TV lands Sunday Ticket with deal between Google, NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NFL Sunday Ticket has found a new home.

YouTube TV now has the rights to the subscription package after Google struck a multiyear deal with the league. The deal is worth about $2 billion annually, CNBC reports, and begins in 2023.

 “We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

DirecTV held Sunday Ticket rights dating back to 1994. The company paid $1.5 each year for the service since its last renewal with the league in 2014 and its contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

Goodell said in July that the league planned to move Sunday Ticket to a streaming service in its next deal, which he anticipated would be announced in the fall. 

“I clearly believe we'll be moving to a streaming service,” Goodell told CNBC’s Julia Boorstin in an exclusive interview. “I think that's best for consumers at this stage.”

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Bill Russell 3 hours ago

Bill Russell, Serena Williams And Lionel Messi Defined Sports in 2022

NFL 4 hours ago

NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread: Bengals Beat Patriots, Jaguars Defeat Jets

Apple, Disney and Amazon, which now owns the rights to Thursday Night Football, all submitted bids to become the new Sunday Ticket provider, CNBC reported in July. 

Sunday Ticket offers football fans a chance to watch Sunday afternoon NFL games outside of their local market that are broadcast on CBS and FOX. The package will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone, a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels, per the NFL.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLGoogleYouTube
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us