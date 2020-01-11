Suspect Bites Deputy, Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes into Second Vehicle

A suspect who bit a sheriff's deputy, then led authorities on a chase through parts of the unincorporated West Puente Valley of Los Angeles County near Industry was in custody Saturday morning.

Deputies stopped the suspect's vehicle at 5 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Evanwood and Lassalette avenues for an undisclosed traffic violation and asked him to get out of the vehicle, but he refused and tried to reach for a bag on the floor of the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Thinking the suspect might be reaching for a weapon, the deputy grabbed hold of the suspect's arm (and) shoulder preventing him from reaching inside the bag," the LASD said in a statement. "As the deputy held on, the suspect... bit the deputy's hand. The suspect drove away from the scene after the deputy let go of him and went in pursuit of the suspect through various residential streets in La Puente, and surrounding areas."

At the intersection of Willow and Fairgrove avenues, the suspect crashed into another vehicle, then collided with a wall and was detained by deputies, the LASD said.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital for treatment, where he was cleared for booking, the department said.

A gun was discovered inside the bag the suspect was reaching for, the LASD said.

A woman in the vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The deputy who was bitten by the suspect was also treated at a hospital.

The age and name of the suspect was not disclosed.

