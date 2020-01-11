Pursuit

Suspect Bites Deputy, Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes into Second Vehicle

The suspect crashed into another vehicle, then collided with a wall and was detained by deputies

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A suspect who bit a sheriff's deputy, then led authorities on a chase through parts of the unincorporated West Puente Valley of Los Angeles County near Industry was in custody Saturday morning.

Deputies stopped the suspect's vehicle at 5 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Evanwood and Lassalette avenues for an undisclosed traffic violation and asked him to get out of the vehicle, but he refused and tried to reach for a bag on the floor of the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Thinking the suspect might be reaching for a weapon, the deputy grabbed hold of the suspect's arm (and) shoulder preventing him from reaching inside the bag," the LASD said in a statement. "As the deputy held on, the suspect... bit the deputy's hand. The suspect drove away from the scene after the deputy let go of him and went in pursuit of the suspect  through various residential streets in La Puente, and surrounding areas."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

makeup 17 mins ago

$300,000 Worth of Counterfeit Makeup Seized

rush 2 hours ago

Rush Drummer Neil Peart To Be Honored With Flowers on Walk of Fame Star

At the intersection of Willow and Fairgrove avenues, the suspect crashed into another vehicle, then collided with a wall and was detained by deputies, the LASD said.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital for treatment, where he was cleared for booking, the department said.

A gun was discovered inside the bag the suspect was reaching for, the LASD said.

A woman in the vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The deputy who was bitten by the suspect was also treated at a hospital.

The age and name of the suspect was not disclosed.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pursuittraffic stop
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us