Thieves Sought After Postal Worker Robbed in Inglewood Day After Christmas

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Thursday announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a letter carrier in Inglewood the day after Christmas.

The robbery occurred around 4 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 800 block of South

Larch Street.

Authorities circulated a photo of one of the suspected thieves, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Puma logo and is believed to be 19 to 21 years old.

No description or photo of the other thief was released.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and refer to case number 2978916-ROBB.