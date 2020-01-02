Inglewood

Thieves Sought After Postal Worker Robbed in Inglewood Day After Christmas

By City News Service

United States Postal Inspectors

Two men were accused of robbing a letter carrier the day after Christmas 2019 in Inglewood.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Thursday announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a letter carrier in Inglewood the day after Christmas.

The robbery occurred around 4 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 800 block of South
Larch Street.

More Stories

Immigration 1 min ago

‘I’m Scared for My Life’: ICE Deports US Army Officer’s Mom

Alex Trebek 1 hour ago

Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Shares Toughest Part of Their Cancer Battle

Authorities circulated a photo of one of the suspected thieves, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Puma logo and is believed to be 19 to 21 years old.

No description or photo of the other thief was released.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and refer to case number 2978916-ROBB.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

InglewoodcrimePostal Service
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us