Three Men Suspected in Rooftop Burglary Arrested in Pomona

By City News Service

Pomona police arrested three men after a rooftop alarm at an indoor swap meet sounded an alert, authorities said Saturday.

The alleged burglary was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Pomona Indoor Swap Meet at 1600 E. Holt Ave., according to Pomona police.

Officers on the ground and in a helicopter arrived, police said. The officers in the helicopter confirmed the suspects were on the roof and they were arrested when they climbed down. Burglary tools allegedly were found on the roof.

Kyonne Garner, 19, Jaquan Shaw, 21 and Tyshawn Murphy, 21, all of Los Angeles were booked for suspicion of commercial burglary, police said.

Garner and Shaw remained in the Pomona Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website, and booking information on Murphy was not available.

