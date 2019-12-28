Woman Killed in Taxi Crash with LAFD Ambulance

A 60-year-old woman riding as a passenger in a taxi cab was killed Saturday when the vehicle crashed into a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:22 a.m. to the crash scene in the 13200 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighter/paramedics gave immediate medical assistance to a (60- year-old female) in the back of the cab, but was unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene," Stewart said.

The taxi cab driver and the two occupants inside the ambulance were taken to an area hospital "due to the mechanism of the collision, but do not have visible, serious injuries," she said.