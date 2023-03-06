You Can Tell SoCalGas How You Feel about Rate Hike Proposal. Here's How

Customers of Southern California Gas Company can offer their input about the utility’s request to increase rates in upcoming public forums.

Despite facing harsh pushback for issuing some of the highest gas bills in recent months, SoCalGas announced that it wished to raise rates by more than 13% next year. According to a company fact sheet, that would come out to $8.62 monthly increase for average residential households using 36 terms per month.

The utility says it needs to increase its rates to “modernize and upgrade” its infrastructure while trying to grow its renewable energy options.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) needs to approve its 2024 General Rates Case Application. Before the final authorization, the CPUC will hold two virtual forums to receive customers’ input and feedback.

When:

March 6, 2023, 2 p.m. (virtual only)

March 15, 2023, 6 p.m. (virtual only)

How to Patriciate:

Live video broadcast via webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc Participants who choose to participate via webcast will only have audio and video capabilities but will not be able to make verbal comments. If you would like to make a comment during the meeting, the phone-in information is below. For captions, after clicking on the name of the workshop, click the green button at the bottom of the video for captions. Then select captions by clicking on the white icon next to the word “live” at the bottom of the video. The forums will also be recorded and archived for future viewing.

Phone: 800-857-1917, passcode: 1767567# Participants will have audio in English and will be able to make comments. (To make a comment, after entering the passcode, when prompted press *1, unmute your phone, and record your name.) Wait times depend on the number of speakers in the public comment queue. During times of high call volumes, wait times will be longer. The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.



Further information on public forum is available at www.cpuc.ca.gov/pph.