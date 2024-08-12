The century-old Memorial Coliseum reclaims its place in LA history

With state-of-the art venues like SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome set to host Olympic events, the century-old Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum may not initially come to mind for Angelenos as the premiere venue for the Olympics.

But the Coliseum in 2028 will once again mark another special moment in Olympics history, becoming the first venue to host the opening ceremony and track and field competitions in three Summer Games.

The Coliseum’s place in LA history is unparalleled. It hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics and has been home to nearly two dozen sports teams, including the Dodgers in 1958 when they moved here from Brooklyn.

Here are a few moments when the Coliseum, declared a National Historic Landmark in 1984, became the epicenter of big events:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.