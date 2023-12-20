Hundreds of families receive free tamale kits for Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner and for some families it just isn't the same without tamales.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn held a tamale kit giveaway in Lynwood and Whittier helping some 400 families.

Inside the kits was a ten pound bag of masa, bag of corn husks and dehydrated red chilies.

Maria Rodriguez, who is a mother of 4 and a grandmother of 11 says these ingredients are a big help.

"Now less money to spend," said Rodriguez. "Now you know everything is expensive and we cook some tamales for our kids or grandkids."

The tamale giveaway was a collaboration effort from Hahn, the Boys and Girls Club and Ampapola Market, which is famous for its masa.

Hahn says the idea came to her during a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

"Why do we give the same amount of love to tamale making and tamale eating for my Latino families who also celebrate Christmas in that way. For many Latino families if you don’t have tamales you don’t have Christmas," said Hahn.

Hahn mentions it's the first time she's held such an event, and it won't be the last.