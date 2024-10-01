Israel

Iranians, Israelis in Los Angeles fear for family, friends in Middle East

Israel and Iran have fought a shadow war for years, but rarely have they come into direct conflict.

By Ted Chen and Helen Jeong

Iran’s missile strike against Israel are sparking concerns for many Israeli and Iranian Americans living in Southern California as they fear a possible, all-out war between Israel and Iran.

While the latest missile attack does not come as a surprise to the diaspora communities, there are heightened concerns about escalation. 

“It’s not easy when it comes that close to your loved ones,” Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the Simon Wiesenthal Center said. adding that his two children and eight grandchildren live in Jerusalem.

Cooper said his family members were warned by text about the strike.

“First and foremost is thanksgiving God for protecting the people of Israel,” the rabbi said, explaining his family members were safe from the recent attack.

Hossein Hedjazi, the host of a local Iranian TV show, blamed the attack on the world’s lack of attention to Iran and its brutal region.

“The international community has no attention to the crimes that Islamic republic is doing to our people in Iran,” Hedjazi said, calling for more sanctions against Iran to reduce its ability to require more weapons.

“We are all hoping this doesn’t start or escalate to a total war that is going to be a disaster for people – innocent people of Iran,” the TV host said.

The latest missile strike happened as Jewish communities are getting ready to observe the high holidays this week, starting with Rosh Hashanah on Wednesday. 

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the synagogue I attend that will have any difficulty focusing their prayers on peace and for the well being of our families,” Copper said.

