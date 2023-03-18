Motorcyclist Leading Police Chase Enters LAX Parking Structure

A motorcyclist leading a police pursuit entered a parking structure at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night.
The dirt bike rider was wanted for missing license plates, the California Highway Patrol said.
The rider led police on a chase on the northbound 405 Freeway before exiting, getting on the southbound 405, then onto the westbound 105 before exiting and heading toward LAX.
Once there, the motorcyclist entered a parking structure. It wasn't immediately clear if police were able to make an arrest.
