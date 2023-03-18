Los Angeles

Motorcyclist Leading Police Chase Enters LAX Parking Structure

By Rudy Chinchilla

A motorcyclist leading a police pursuit entered a parking structure at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night.

The dirt bike rider was wanted for missing license plates, the California Highway Patrol said.

The rider led police on a chase on the northbound 405 Freeway before exiting, getting on the southbound 405, then onto the westbound 105 before exiting and heading toward LAX.

Once there, the motorcyclist entered a parking structure. It wasn't immediately clear if police were able to make an arrest.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us