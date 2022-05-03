Pasadena

Man Found Fatally Shot Behind Pasadena Apartment Complex

The investigation is still underway, with no information yet released about the shooter or the motive for the shooting.

By Toni Guinyard

A man was found shot and killed behind an apartment complex in Pasadena Monday night, and questions are still unanswered Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.

Nine hours after the man was found dead in a carport area outside an apartment complex on North Fair Oaks Avenue, the investigation was still underway.

A group gathered for a vigil Monday night shortly after he was found.

Pasadena police credited the use of a new high-tech gunfire detection system with their ability to quickly pinpoint where the shooting occurred. They then directed officers to the scene and located the victim.

His body was found near the rear of the complex, on the ground of the driveway.

Police were going door-to-door Monday night, trying to find witnesses and information that could generate leads.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, no details about the shooter or a possible motive in the case have been shared.

