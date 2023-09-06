Playa del Rey

Man found shot dead in ‘shed-like' structure under Playa Del Rey bridge ID'd

The medical examiner's report said that Anthony Quinn Ussery suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. No other information was immediately available

By City News Service

Firefighters stand under a bridge next to water as they recover a body.
A man who was shot to death, and whose body was retrieved from a “shed-like” structure beneath the Culver Boulevard bridge at the Ballona Creek flood control channel, was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Anthony Quinn Ussery, who had been “experiencing homelessness,” according to the agency.

His body was retrieved Saturday by lifeguards, fire personnel and a swift water rescue team, authorities said at the time of the discovery.

“He had been shot,” LAPD Officer Tony Im said at the time.

The medical examiner's report said that Ussery suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. No other information was immediately available.

First responders were dispatched to 13551 W. Culver Blvd. about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The case was still under investigation.

The LAPD's Pacific station urged anyone with any information regarding the homicide to call them at 310-482-6334. During non-business hours or on weekends, call 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

