2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch the NBC4 News during the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday marks the official start of the competition, which continues through Aug. 11.

Let the Paris Olympic Games begin!

Between now and Aug. 11, there will be 329 medal events across 39 sports with coverage provided on the broadcast and streaming platforms of NBC. 

That’s a lot of running, jumping, hurdling, skateboarding, cycling and more, so NBC4 will shift some of its live newscasts exclusively to our streaming platforms. Here’s a look at when to stream the latest local news, weather and sports coverage, including updates on our Southern California Olympians. 

Newscasts will appear above on this page. You also can stream the NBC4 News on your big screen on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Xumo and Fire TV. Not sure how? Here's our guide.

Weekday streaming schedule

  • 9 a.m.: The Rundown
  • 11 a.m.: NBC4 News
  • 4 p.m.: NBC4 News
  • 5 p.m.: Paris Primetime Preview

Today in LA and the NBC4 News at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. will be on our broadcast and streaming platforms at their usual times.  

Weekend streaming schedule

Today in LA Weekend, the NBC4 News at 6:30 p.m. and the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. will be broadcast and streamed at their usual times.

