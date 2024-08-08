2024 Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles announces return to UCLA after gold and bronze medal wins at Paris Olympics

Olympian Jordan Chiles redshirted last season at UCLA to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The golden Bruin is coming back.

Jordan Chiles announced Thursday that she plans to return to UCLA after her medal winning performance at the Paris Olympics.

Chiles won team gold in the all-around last week and earned a bronze in the floor exercise on Monday. She will have two years of eligibility after she redshirted last season to prepare for a shot at the Olympics.

Chiles had earlier told The Associated Press that leaving school was difficult but necessary for her training. She said she tried to stay close to the Bruins' program during her time away from Westwood.

UCLA Gymnastics posted on X, "She’s THAT girl, and she’s back at @UCLA in 2025! Get ready for some 🔥 Pauley parties with Jordan Chiles and the Bruins this coming season!"

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsUCLAgymnastics
