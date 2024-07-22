LA28 unveils emblem for Olympics handoff from Paris to Los Angeles

A custom emblem was unveiled Monday by the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games to celebrate the moment when Los Angeles will become the host city for the Olympics for a third time.

The animated emblem features a flag flowing from France, host of the 2024 Olympics that start this week, to the United States and Los Angeles, host city for 2028.

"There is really nothing that compares to an Olympic and Paralympic Games and we couldn’t be more excited for Paris as they prepare to welcome the world this week,” said LA28 Chief Marketing Officer Amy Gleeson. “This latest LA28 custom emblem celebrates the moment LA takes the baton from Paris and it’s an opportunity to invite everyone into the LA28 story and get ready for what’s next in 2028. We’ve got some celebratory plans in store for the Handover – you won’t want to miss it.”

The flag is set against a bold LA28.

The emblem, one of several released by LA28 in the run-up to 2028, represents the passing of the Olympics flag from France to the United States at the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.

More custom LA28 emblems will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles was named the host city in 2017. The city previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1932.

No new permanent venues are expected to be built in LA for the 2028 Olympics.

The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony is set for Friday. The ceremony will be a boat parade, instead of inside the traditional stadium setting, on the Seine River in Paris. The Opening Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

