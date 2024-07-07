2024 Paris Olympics

Megan Thee Stallion sent Jordan Chiles flowers after making US Gymnastics Paris team

Chiles recently qualified for the Paris Games.

By Sanjesh Singh

Jordan Chiles is a gymnast of many fans -- turns out hit artist Megan Thee Stallion is one of them.

Chiles was among five women's gymnasts -- plus two traveling alternates -- who punched a ticket to the 2024 Olympics at the end of U.S. Trials on June 30.

The rising 23-year-old, who won a silver medal at the previous Tokyo Games, continues to grow in popularity, and her performances have drawn the notice of popular musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion.

On a recent Instagram story the week after the trials, Chiles posted a picture of flowers. In her caption, she tagged Megan Thee Stallion's handle and wrote, "I'm literally crying [two tearful emojis] friend thank you so much these flowers are beautiful!!!"

The bouquet also contained a short letter from Megan Thee Stallion, which read: "Congratulations On Qualifying For The AHH-lympics! Very Excited To Watch You Shine In Paris And Represent For All The Hot Girls! Megan"

In an interview leading up to the Trials, Chiles said she listened to artists like Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla for motivation.

“If these girls can slay like this I can slay like them," she said.

The two have also met in person.

Gymnastic events in Paris will run from July 27-Aug. 1 and Aug. 3-5.

