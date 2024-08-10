No one has had more fun than Snoop Dogg, one of the most famous Long Beach natives, during the Paris Olympics.

From watching an equestrian event in style with his pal, Martha Stewart, to rooting for USC’s Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes from the beach volleyball game stand, the hip-hop icon is credited for attracting more viewership and creating social media buzz.

Snoop Dogg had to make sure Simone Biles had the full experience at the #ParisOlympics! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pW6PvhodyV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

As Snoop Dogg gets ready to return home after spending a couple of weeks in Paris, the Long Beach native says he’s already looking forward to 2028 when Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics.

“I can wait to bring this experience to Los Angeles,” he told sportscaster Mike Tirico. “For all the people at home, watching this, being excited by what’s been happening, now we get a chance to bring it to our backyard.”

Rest assured the rapper had a great time in Paris, but he said Los Angeles can bring its own magic.

“This was amazing, but I feel like LA is going to be the super size version of what we just did,” he said.

The hip-hop legend and fellow Los Angeles natives Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar put together an explosive, star-studded Super Bowl halftime show in 2022, featuring Eminem, Mary J. Blige.