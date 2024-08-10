2024 Paris Olympics
Live Blog EndedAug 10, 2024

Steph Curry, US men's basketball fend off France to win 5th straight gold

Curry hit four 3-pointers in the final minutes to help seal Team USA's 98-87 win.

By NBC Staff

This live blog about the Team USA-France final has ended. See more updates from today's Olympics action here.

What to Know

  • The U.S. men’s basketball team secured a fifth straight gold medal with a 98-87 win over France at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.
  • After France made it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry responded with four clutch 3-pointers to help close out the victory. Curry, who made eight 3-pointers en route to a team-high 24 points, earned his first gold medal.
  • LeBron James delivered an impressive all-around performance with 14 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal, as the 39-year-old captured his third gold medal.
  • With a fourth gold medal, Kevin Durant broke a tie with Carmelo Anthony for the most in Olympic men’s basketball history. Durant tallied 15 points in the final, as did his Phoenix Suns teammate, Devin Booker.
  • France, which was seeking its first-ever Olympic basketball gold, lost to the U.S. in the final for a second straight Games. Victor Wembanyama tallied 26 points, while Guerschon Yabusele added 20.

Here are updates from Steph Curry and Team USA's victory over France in the gold medal game:

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us