Steph Curry, US men's basketball fend off France to win 5th straight gold

This live blog about the Team USA-France final has ended. See more updates from today's Olympics action here.
What to Know
- The U.S. men’s basketball team secured a fifth straight gold medal with a 98-87 win over France at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.
- After France made it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry responded with four clutch 3-pointers to help close out the victory. Curry, who made eight 3-pointers en route to a team-high 24 points, earned his first gold medal.
- LeBron James delivered an impressive all-around performance with 14 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal, as the 39-year-old captured his third gold medal.
- With a fourth gold medal, Kevin Durant broke a tie with Carmelo Anthony for the most in Olympic men’s basketball history. Durant tallied 15 points in the final, as did his Phoenix Suns teammate, Devin Booker.
- France, which was seeking its first-ever Olympic basketball gold, lost to the U.S. in the final for a second straight Games. Victor Wembanyama tallied 26 points, while Guerschon Yabusele added 20.
Here are updates from Steph Curry and Team USA's victory over France in the gold medal game: