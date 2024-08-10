Steph Curry, US men's basketball fend off France to win 5th straight gold

This live blog about the Team USA-France final has ended. See more updates from today's Olympics action here.

What to Know The U.S. men’s basketball team secured a fifth straight gold medal with a 98-87 win over France at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

After France made it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry responded with four clutch 3-pointers to help close out the victory. Curry, who made eight 3-pointers en route to a team-high 24 points, earned his first gold medal.

LeBron James delivered an impressive all-around performance with 14 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal, as the 39-year-old captured his third gold medal.

With a fourth gold medal, Kevin Durant broke a tie with Carmelo Anthony for the most in Olympic men’s basketball history. Durant tallied 15 points in the final, as did his Phoenix Suns teammate, Devin Booker.

France, which was seeking its first-ever Olympic basketball gold, lost to the U.S. in the final for a second straight Games. Victor Wembanyama tallied 26 points, while Guerschon Yabusele added 20.

Here are updates from Steph Curry and Team USA's victory over France in the gold medal game: