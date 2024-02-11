Super Bowl 2024

Here’s the latest news on the 49ers vs. Chiefs 2024 showdown. Get our coverage on how to watch, game day predictions, all the commercials, the halftime show, and more.
Super Bowl

49ers' Dre Greenlaw hurt while running onto field, ruled out with Achilles injury

Greenlaw was injured while running onto the field for the 49ers' defensive drive early in the second quarter.

By Taylor Wirth

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The 49ers lost a key piece to their defense in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the Super Bowl after he suffered an Achilles injury as he ran onto the field for the 49ers' defensive drive with 9:16 remaining in the second quarter.

After suffering the injury, Greenlaw was attended to by trainers on San Francisco's sideline before leaving the game on a cart.

Greenlaw initially was questionable to return before the 49ers ruled him out just before halftime.

Backup linebacker Oren Burks replaced Greenlaw on the following drive.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
