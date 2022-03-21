100+ Pups Strutted at the Bulldog Beauty Contest

Trundle, snarfle, waddle: The adorable activities that a fold-fabulous, floppy-ear'd, English Bulldog regularly engage in are as plentiful as their adoring fans, and deciding what we love best about them can't possibly be done.

But we can admire these snuggly sweethearts, especially some of the squatty superstars that just competed, oh-so-cutely, in the 17th Annual Bulldog Beauty Contest.

Over 100 stout bundles of joy took a strut on the beachside red carpet, all to applause and accolades. Or perhaps "aww-plause" and "aww-ccolades" is more accurate.

And while some pups waddled away with a ribbon, we can say, for sure, that every animal appearing at the 2022 contest was a winner.

Adding to the day's delightful aura? Hundreds of other non-bulldog pooches showed up to go wet-nose-to-wet-nose in several other categories, including Best Small Dog and Best Senior.

Coo over some of the canines in the 2022 competition now, and look ahead to next year's sweet showdown, which always takes place at Rosie's Beach.

12 photos
1/12
Justin Rudd
Pups on parade: Over 100 English Bulldogs competed in the light-hearted 2022 Bulldog Beauty Contest.
2/12
The squee-worthy, sunshine-drenched event raised a bark on Sunday, March 20.
3/12
All sorts of English Bulldogs made the scene, including these brindle charmer (love the pink harness).
4/12
A red carpet added additional pizzazz to the photo-fun fest.
5/12
Youngsters and seniors went for the ribbons.
6/12
And the winner? Handsome Hercules, seen here with his human Sean Krondak of Irvine.
7/12
The leashes and harnesses were super-fashionable, with flowers, checks, and plaids adding panache to the already panache-filled pups.
8/12
Other pups also competed in categories that weren't exclusive to the English Bulldog set. Best Senior, Best Large Dog, and Best Siblings were just a few of the competitions.
9/12
The happening is overseen by the group that puts on all of the Haute Dog parades around Long Beach.
10/12
Making friends, being silly, and posing for sweet snaps: The event is full of feel-good moments.
11/12
Does your English Bulldog have a tutu, a sassy strut, and a love of being in the spotlight?
12/12
Check out the Haute Dogs site for upcoming pup-themed parties, as well as the news on the 2023 Bulldog Beauty Contest.

This article tagged under:

Long Beachdogs

More Photo Galleries

Knott's Boysenberry Treats Go ‘Colossal'
Knott's Boysenberry Treats Go ‘Colossal'
Photos: A Look Back at the Early Days of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Two Years Later
Photos: A Look Back at the Early Days of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Two Years Later
Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022
Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022
Fantastical Film and TV Cars to Go on Display
Fantastical Film and TV Cars to Go on Display
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us