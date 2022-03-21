100+ Pups Strutted at the Bulldog Beauty Contest

Trundle, snarfle, waddle: The adorable activities that a fold-fabulous, floppy-ear'd, English Bulldog regularly engage in are as plentiful as their adoring fans, and deciding what we love best about them can't possibly be done.

But we can admire these snuggly sweethearts, especially some of the squatty superstars that just competed, oh-so-cutely, in the 17th Annual Bulldog Beauty Contest.

Over 100 stout bundles of joy took a strut on the beachside red carpet, all to applause and accolades. Or perhaps "aww-plause" and "aww-ccolades" is more accurate.

And while some pups waddled away with a ribbon, we can say, for sure, that every animal appearing at the 2022 contest was a winner.

Adding to the day's delightful aura? Hundreds of other non-bulldog pooches showed up to go wet-nose-to-wet-nose in several other categories, including Best Small Dog and Best Senior.

Coo over some of the canines in the 2022 competition now, and look ahead to next year's sweet showdown, which always takes place at Rosie's Beach.