A Delicious Deal Is Brewing for National Iced Tea Day

Thursday, June 10

There's a BOGO deal at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf shops from 2 p.m. to close

Snag a complimentary Cold Brew Tea when you buy a regular or large Cold Brew Tea

Summer's superpower? Showing up a week or two before all of its official, time-to-really-start paperwork has been signed.

That official start will happen on June 20 in 2021, but Southern California is scheduled to heat up, quite a bit, a week or so before summer's go-time.

Which means that, yet again, that most refreshing of food holidays is extraordinarily well-timed. It's National Iced Tea Day we're talking about, and it is brewing on June 10 (or steeping, if you prefer).

Ready to feel that summery feeling, of nice ice clinking in the cup that's cooling your palm?

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering a BOGO deal on Thursday, June 10, one that's built around a beverage that's popular, flavorful, and the loveliest libation on a 90-degree day: the Cold Brew Tea.

Even if it isn't quite 90 degrees where you are, June 10 will be powerfully sunny in Southern California, making your afternoon-time iced tea break a pleasure.

That's right: This is a later-in-the-day deal, so stop by after 2 p.m., but before your local shop closes for the night, to get a free Cold Brew Tea when you purchase a regular or large.

Here's to one of the iciest holidays on the food/drink calendar, a keep-it-cool occasion that is always great, whether you're putting a jar of future sun tea in the yard, quaffing your favorite straight-from-the-store sip, or making your way to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for a freebie on a toasty afternoon, a late-in-the-spring day that's sure to feel a lot like summer.