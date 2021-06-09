The ‘Summer of Strawberry' Is Upping the Sweet at Peet's

What to Know Strawberry-themed beverages are on the summertime menu at your local Peet's Coffee

Mocha Strawberry Frappé, Matcha Strawberry Frappé and Strawberry Crème Frappé are three of the fanciful drinks

Peet’s Strawberry Lemon and Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shakers have also returned "by popular demand"

May may generally be about marine-cool mornings, purple jacaranda blossoms, and peak rose blooms around Southern California, but, for berry-focused fruit enthusiasts, it all comes down to a lusciously red, sweet-and-seedy superstar.

It's the strawberry, a juice-it, snack-on-it, throw-it-on-everything goodie that enjoys its own festivals when the month of May makes merry around our region.

But May 2021?

It was a different on, in terms of merry-making and fruit-forward festivals. You may not have found your strawberry-centered happenings, in short, but there's still time to find some of the sweetness you missed and still crave.

Peet's Coffee, in fact, has dubbed the next few months the "Summer of Strawberry," and the company's limited-time menu reflects that fruit-strong focus.

Strawberry puree (all real) is a main component of three thick-of-character, big-of-flavor beverages. Look for the new Mocha Strawberry Frappé, Matcha Strawberry Frappé and Strawberry Crème Frappé, then pause and decide which one you'll go for first.

There are also some tea-nice choices on the strawberry side of things, including Peet's Strawberry Lemon and Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shakers (these are "back by popular demand," so, for sure, you might have sipped these lovely libations before).

The fifth and fruit-fun month of the year will return, in eleven or so months, and it will again deliver all of the strawberry promises that Southern Californians anticipate.

But you can get a juicy jump on the strawberry pleasures of May, right now, at your local Peet's.