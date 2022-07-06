A ‘#DisneyPlusIRL' Pop-up Is on View in Hollywood

What to Know On display "All Summer Long" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood

The exhibit, which was created for fun photo-taking, is free to see with the purchase of a film ticket

"Encanto," "Cars," "Dr. Strange," and a Lightsaber Mirror Room are the decorative stars of the presentation

Entering a heartwarming world that's flush with fictional fun, fantastical sights, and a deep vein of vivacious whimsy?

That can be done by visiting, or revisiting, or re-revisiting, the realm of a favorite show or movie on Disney+.

But there's also a limited-time portal to that strange and sweet land of the Disneyverse, and it has opened at the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

For a new display, one flush with photo-taking, pose-ready opportunities, has debuted at the landmark cinema. It's called #DisneyPlusIRL, and it highlights a few of the popular offerings of the streaming service.

Peek at this colorful kingdom now, which is free to guests who've purchased movie tickets. As for what's showing upstairs at the vintage destination? A "Thor" marathon will soon put its hammer down at the theater, while "Lightyear" is currently flying Buzz buffs to outer space.